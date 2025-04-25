Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 503,232 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 824.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,232 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

