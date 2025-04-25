Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $157,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

