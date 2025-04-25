iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,701,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 6,142,379 shares.The stock last traded at $61.80 and had previously closed at $63.66.

The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

