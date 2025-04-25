2,097 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after buying an additional 262,486 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 154.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.