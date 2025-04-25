Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$3.60 price objective on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CVE:PNG opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$3.01. The company has a market cap of C$652.50 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

