Public Investment Fund Has $5.35 Billion Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares during the period. Lucid Group accounts for 20.0% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Public Investment Fund owned 0.59% of Lucid Group worth $5,348,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Lucid Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

