Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $73,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after acquiring an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.