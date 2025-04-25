Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,158 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $250,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

