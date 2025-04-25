Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 5,122,850 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 348.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $539,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 362,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

CarMax Trading Down 0.2 %

KMX stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

