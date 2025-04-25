Topsail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $440.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

