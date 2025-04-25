Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 385.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 3.91% of Hayward worth $128,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

HAYW stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

