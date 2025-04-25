Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Position Boosted by Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP grew its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 822.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,450 shares during the quarter. Manchester United makes up about 5.0% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Manchester United worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Manchester United Stock Down 0.7 %

Manchester United stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.64. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

