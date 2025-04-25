Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Position Increased by Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042,669 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.9% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,953,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,344,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 110,359 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 798,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 468,757 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $831.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
