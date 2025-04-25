Two Seas Capital LP Buys New Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group accounts for about 0.8% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $161,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

