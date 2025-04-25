Two Seas Capital LP Invests $3.63 Million in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Sable Offshore makes up 0.3% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $19.63 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

