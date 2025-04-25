Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.24. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

