Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,550,000 after buying an additional 142,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $563,048,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

