Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $463.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

