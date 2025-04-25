Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 356.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,096.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $901.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.25 and a 12-month high of $1,101.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,072.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

