Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $9,422,160.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,191,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,761,964.85. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,737,719. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on K. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.