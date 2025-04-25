The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,131.04. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,923 shares of company stock worth $22,867,124. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %

KR opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

