Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $696.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $702.00 to $696.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $522.80 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lennox International by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

