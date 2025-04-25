Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 8,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $316.13 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.70. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.74.

About McDonald's



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

