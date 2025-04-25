Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 23,957 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

CVX stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

