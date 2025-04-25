Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 402 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,304.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,073.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,164.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

