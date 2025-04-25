Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 22nd

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that operate within the music industry. These companies can include record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers, and other enterprises involved in producing, distributing, and monetizing music, allowing investors to gain exposure to the economic trends and innovations in the music sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.25. 34,195,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,728,342. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.09.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,133,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,675,327. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.77 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.29. 19,580,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $148.43.

