MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $55.74 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

