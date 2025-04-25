MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,444.08. This represents a 26.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,892. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

