Topline Capital Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL)

Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cryo-Cell International’s payout ratio is -94.34%.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cryo-Cell International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

