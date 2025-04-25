Topline Capital Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL)

Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.53.
Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cryo-Cell International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Trading Halts Explained
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.