Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

