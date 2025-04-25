iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

