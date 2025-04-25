Topline Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 179,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. Nutex Health makes up about 1.1% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Nutex Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nutex Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nutex Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $152.51. The stock has a market cap of $776.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutex Health

(Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.