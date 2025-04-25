Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

