Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $59,894,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $116.83.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.