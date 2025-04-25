Topline Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. UniFirst makes up about 0.7% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $176.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

