Topline Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 236,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Cytek Biosciences accounts for 0.3% of Topline Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cytek Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.33 million, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

