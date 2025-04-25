Topline Capital Management LLC Invests $16.66 Million in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,327,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,000. KORU Medical Systems makes up approximately 3.1% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of KORU Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2,770.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRMD. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.87. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

