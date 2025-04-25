Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Cut by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,227 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.