North Reef Capital Management LP Raises Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,994,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. AvidXchange comprises 3.7% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $82,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

