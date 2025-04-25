HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $750.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $900.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.11.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $600.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,675.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,757 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

