Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.38 and last traded at C$18.21. 1,683,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,161,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.38.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 10.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.53.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.