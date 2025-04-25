Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onestream

Onestream Price Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Onestream in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onestream by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.