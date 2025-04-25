PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $16.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,816.16. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,820,045.53. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

