TC Energy FY2025 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 87,885 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 328,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

