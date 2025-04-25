Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $11.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Western Union has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

