Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 125,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

VTS stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $820.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.56. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 351.56%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.