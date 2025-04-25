Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Western Union updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.750-1.850 EPS.

NYSE WU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Western Union has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

