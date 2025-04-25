Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 36,993 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,993 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.66% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $6,675,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

RWM opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

