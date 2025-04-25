ai16z (AI16Z) Price Up 76.4% This Week

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. ai16z has a market cap of $259.53 million and $171.47 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ai16z has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ai16z token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,530.49 or 0.99812675 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,124.53 or 0.99379442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,658.16895225. The last known price of ai16z is 0.2062239 USD and is up 17.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $118,561,322.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

