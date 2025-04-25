iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,555.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.85 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

